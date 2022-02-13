CHB has its first case of Covid-19. Photo - Warren Buckland

Five new Covid cases have been announced for the region on Monday - including the first ever positive case in the Central Hawke's Bay district.

The Ministry of Health announced 981 new community cases nationally.

Central Hawke's Bay Mayor Alex Walker said that while a positive case wasn't unexpected, it is natural for the community to feel anxious with the news of the confirmed case, particularly as CHB has not had a case of COVID-19 detected in the community previously.

"We have known that it was only a matter of time until a case of COVID-19 emerged in Central Hawke's Bay.

"This person did the right thing by going out and getting tested. I would like to thank them for enabling health authorities to take action quickly.

"This will be a very stressful time for this person and I ask everyone to offer their support.

"Now is the time to band together, and take care of one another."

CHB District Council has worked with Te Taiwhenua of Tamatea, Hawke's Bay District Health Board, Te Taiwhenua o Heretaunga ki Waipukurau, health providers and community organisations to help get CHB residents prepared, should COVID-19 emerge in their household.

Residents are encouraged to 'Make a Plan' for isolation at home with their whānau and resources are available to help with this at COVID19.govt.nz or www.ourhealthhb.nz.

Meanwhile Hawke's Bay District Health Board medical officer of health Dr Nick Jones said a new location of interest had been added for Hawke's Bay over the weekend, following information that a positive Bay of Plenty COVID-19 case had been at Napier's Gin Trap bar and restaurant, while unknowingly infectious.

This case had now been linked to two Hawke's Bay cases who were at the Gin Trap at the same time. Anyone who was at the Gin Trap on Saturday, 4 February between 5.45 pm -7.45pm must self isolate and get tested and remain isolated until a negative test is received.

Local guidelines specific to planning in Central Hawke's Bay can be found at www.chbdc.govt.nz/covid-19, however these guidelines do not include specific quarantine or home-isolation based medical advice. Please refer to the District Health Board for advice for people who return positive COVID-19 results or close contacts.

Vaccination is the number one protection against COVID-19. Residents of the CHB district who haven't already been vaccinated are urged to do so. Details of where you can go to be vaccinated can be found at www.ourhealthhb.nz

Anyone needing a COVID-19 test today can contact Takapau Health Centre on (06) 855 8376 to book an appointment. Further testing information for the rest of the week will be added soon.

Advice from the Ministry of Health and Hawke's Bay District Health Board is that anyone who is feeling unwell with COVID-19 symptoms should be tested.

Residents and recent visitors to Central Hawke's Bay should also keep an eye on potential locations of interest as notified on the Ministry of Health's website, health.govt.nz.

There are currently no locations of interest listed for Central Hawke's Bay.