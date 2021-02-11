Central Hawke's Bay fire: State Highway 2 reopens after 35-hectare blaze reaches road, ignites hay bales

State Highway 2 has reopened near Takapau after a large grass fire rampaged across farm paddocks and hay bales and reached the road.

Although it's understood the blaze was under control by about 5.30pm, emergency services widened cordons to between State Highway 50 and Ashcott Rd at 4.30pm.

The fire broke out about 2.40pm and had reached the road by 3.17pm, driven by strong winds.

Police helped farmers drive tractors off the paddocks as the fire advanced. Only minutes later, fence battens were ablaze.

Minutes later the flames had reached the roadside and the fence battens were ablaze. The road disappeared under clouds of smoke.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said the fire was about 35 hectares and included many stacks of large round hay bales.

A plane, two helicopters and 11 fire appliances plus a command vehicle attended and had the fire "mostly contained" by about 5.30pm, he said.

Crews had created a fire break around it, he said.

He said no one was injured and no evacuations ordered.

Principal Rural Fire Officer Trevor Mitchell said crews worked hard to get the fire under control.

"We had 10 appliances, two helicopters and a fixed wing aircraft at the fire to help bring it under control."

While the highway had re-opened, motorists were asked to take care and watch out for vehicles and firefighting equipment.

An investigation into the fire is underway, but it is not believed to be suspicious.

A total fire ban is in place across Hawke's Bay, extending across the whole of the East Coast from East Cape to Takapau.

No outdoor fires, including burning braziers and incinerators, are allowed because of the increased fire danger.