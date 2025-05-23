The building is approximately 20 by 20m and the fire was on the 16th floor, he said.

Senior Station Officer Martin Campbell said the fire began in the plant room but the cause had not yet been confirmed by a specialist fire investigator.

Campbell said the fire was on the roof and top floor of the building and there were “heavy smoke conditions” for firefighters.

The fire had not spread beyond these areas and had been successfully extinguished, he said.

A nearby cafe manager said there were two fire engines outside a construction site next to the library and “lots of construction workers standing outside”. There was “no smoke and flames” she could see.

RNZ reported that Wakefield Street is closed between Mayoral Drive and Queen St.

Rutland Street is closed between Queen Street and Lorne Street.

The fire is understood to be at 2/14 Wakefield St, the site of Auckland’s second-largest commercial building project by global fund PAG, known as Wakefield Place, according to a list released this week by CBRE.

More to come ...

