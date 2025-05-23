- Fire and Emergency NZ responded to a fire on the 16th floor of a Wakefield St building.
- Fifteen fire trucks and resources from Hamilton are attending the scene.
- A nearby cafe manager reported no visible smoke or flames, with construction workers outside.
A fire has broken out on an upper floor of a property under construction in central Auckland.
Fire and Emergency NZ shift manager Paul Radden said there was a fire on the 16th floor of a property under construction on Wakefield St this afternoon.
There are 15 fire engines in attendance, and resources from Hamilton are bringing in an aerial appliance.