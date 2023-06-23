Emergency services respond to reports of a chemical spill on Anzac Ave, central Auckland, tonight. Photo / Benjamin Plummer

Emergency services respond to reports of a chemical spill on Anzac Ave, central Auckland, tonight. Photo / Benjamin Plummer

Apartment occupants have been evacuated from a building in central Auckland due to what is believed to be chemicals inside it.

Emergency services were called to the corner of Anzac Ave and Short St at 4.45pm after reports of a chemical spill.

More than 20 firefighters arere on the scene, including a Hazmat unit.

Police and ambulance crews are also there.

An emergency services spokesperson said upon entering the building, firefighters first thought they smelled petrol. But now they believe chemicals are inside.

Police have set up cordons and blocked some nearby roads off.

Newstalk ZB has been told there are evacuations underway.

A Herald reporter at the scene said at least 10 fire appliances were in attendance.

Cordons have been set up to prevent people walking through the area and bystanders are watching through a sea of flashing red lights.

An enclosed black tent has been erected in the middle of Anzac Ave outside the building and emergency services staff are huddled around each other.