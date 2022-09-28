Statistics NZ has announced the date of the five-yearly headcount of New Zealand. Photo / Ron Burgin

Statistics NZ has announced the date of the five-yearly headcount of New Zealand. Photo / Ron Burgin

The next census will be on March 7, 2023, and officials are taking steps to try to ensure it is not beset by the same troubles as the last Census in 2018 when it was held online.

Statistics NZ announced the date of the five-yearly headcount of New Zealand, saying people could choose whether to do it by paper or online – and double the number of census workers would be employed than in 2018 to try to ensure an accurate count.

Probes into the 2018 Census found there was only an 83 per cent response rate – well down on the usual response of about 94 per cent – for which the decision to hold it mainly online was blamed.

Statistics Minister David Clark said the Government had invested $110 million more into the census this time to try to ensure it was more of a success than in 2018.

"Census data is used to plan infrastructure like water and roads, to build and resource services such as hospitals and schools, to support community applications for funding, and in the setting of electoral boundaries, so it is critical we get it right," Clark said.

"In particular the 2018 Census did not achieve a comprehensive population coverage for Maori and Pacific peoples."

He said the 2018 Census had been underfunded by the previous National Government.

A pilot of an iwi-led census team would also be trialled in the Far North and East Cape this census, to build iwi data capability and to deliver iwi-led collections in two locations where response rates were historically lower.

"Led by Te Kāhui Raraunga, the operating arm of the Data Iwi Leaders Group, 2023 Census data will be collected by iwi collectives in the Far North by Te Ōhua and on the East Cape – by Toitū Tairāwhiti," Associate Statistics Minister Meka Whaitiri said.

Government Statistician Mark Sowden said this year there would be more paper forms available, and they would be provided earlier.

"A big focus for the 2023 Census is achieving the highest response rates possible, especially for Māori, Pacific peoples, and other population groups with historically lower response rates," Sowden said.

Census data is the official count of how many people and dwellings there are in New Zealand – it is used by governments and local councils to direct resources for schools and hospitals and infrastructure like roads and public transport.

Organisations also use census data to support applications for funding for their communities.

Under the Data and Statistics Act 2022, everyone living or staying in Aotearoa New Zealand on the night of the census, Tuesday, March 7, 2023, is required to complete a census form.

This includes parents and caregivers completing census information for children and babies.