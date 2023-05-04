Completing the Census is compulsory and the information is used by the Government, iwi, community organisations, councils and businesses to make decisions about communities. Photo / Bevan Conley

Final notices are being sent to households that have not completed their Census forms and people can complete the Census online until June, Stats NZ says.

By 9am today, 4.4 million people had returned individual forms, however, the agency said this was not the official response rate as it would include duplicate forms and forms from overseas visitors.

The official response rate will be determined in a post-enumeration survey conducted after the Census.

The Census is an official count of people living in New Zealand and is used by the Government as well as iwi, community organisations, councils and businesses to make decisions about communities.

It’s mandatory – and was meant to be completed on Census night, March 7, by everyone except those in the areas most impacted by Cyclone Gabrielle (the Far North, Te Tairāwhiti and Hawke’s Bay), who have until June.

In most parts of the country, Census collectors are no longer walking around the community but a visit to your home from a collector can be arranged by calling 0800 236 787.

Deputy government statistician Simon Mason said Census collectors have made 1.8 million visits to households to make sure people had completed their forms.

“This is a marathon effort by a lot of people. We are doing everything we can to make sure everyone is counted,” Mason said.

“For the 1.5 in 10 people who have not yet returned their forms, you need to complete them now to ensure you have a voice in future decisions that impact you, your whānau, and your community.”

Mason said the “final notice” being sent to homes would explain the legal requirement to complete the census and the risk of being fined $2,000 under the Data and Statistics Act 2022.

“The 0800 CENSUS helpline will continue to be open until June to order extra paper forms or ask questions about the census.

“We will continue to remind people through advertising, on social and other media, at events and via various community and other groups.

The Census form is available online.