Police searching for a missing Dunedin man have released a CCTV image taken on the day of his disappearance.

The image of Jon, 44, was taken on Castle St on Tuesday last week, the same day he was seen in Dalmore wearing brown shorts and a charcoal hoodie.

Family members searching for Jon believe his disappearance is “stress-related” and are remaining optimistic as they comb North Dunedin.

The man’s stepfather, who did not wish to be named, told the Otago Daily Times that family, friends, two LandSAR volunteers and two dogs had searched around North Dunedin this morning.

After meeting with police to discuss a search plan, he said a team of about eight, along with three spotters, canvased the area around Dundas St.

Police have released this CCTV image of Jon, showing him walking on Castle St, Dunedin about 8pm on the day he went missing.

So far, the searches had not been fruitful, he said.

The stepfather said Jon was very recognisable in the North East Valley area, due to the amount of time he spent walking back and forth between the university campus and Normanby.

He often called in to cafes and shops with his son, up and down North Rd.

“That was his neighbourhood.”

The stepfather said the family had an idea of why he had gone missing and said it was "definitely stress-related".

They were remaining optimistic and "stoic" as the search continued, he said.

He urged the public to stay on the lookout for Jon. ”Please keep your eyes open in the wider Dunedin area.”

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said Jon’s vehicle, a white Nissan Bluebird, was found in the North East Valley area, near Chingford Park, on Monday.

The discovery had sparked a search and rescue operation of the park and the surrounding area yesterday, Bond said.

Police were yet to determine a precise location of where to look, and were continuing their appeal to the public for information.

"We’re waiting to hear from the public, and then we’ll assess every bit of information as it comes in."

Bond said police were contacting the man’s bank to determine if there had been any recent transactions.

Police also had his cellphone and would search through that for information that could aid in their search. Police were following lines of inquiry, he said.

Anyone with information or CCTV footage is urged to contact police on 111 and quote file number 240317/7508.