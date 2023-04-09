Disturbing video has emerged of a man appearing to drag a woman out of a shop by her hair and shove her into a waiting car. Video / Ash Parmar

Warning: The video and story contains violence that some readers may find upsetting.

A terrified woman seeking refuge in a Ngāruawāhia bottle shop was violently assaulted last night before being dragged outside by her hair and bundled into a waiting car.

CCTV video obtained by the Herald shows the woman running into the shop just before closing seeking protection from a man who was chasing her.

The Bottle-O Ngāruawāhia shop owner, Ash Palmer, said the woman came in, pleading for some help and protection, before the man entered the store, hit her and dragged her out.

Palmer said staff from neighbouring takeaway shops attempted to step in, but the man continued to beat the woman before bundling her out of the shop and into the vehicle.

“He comes in and drags her by [the] hair,” he said in a Facebook post.

“She really didn’t want to go with him and he beat her before shoving her into [the] car.

“My staff and neighbouring takeaway owner tried to stop [the attack] but the guy looked high as a kite so they were scared also.”

Palmer said staff called police but officers did not arrive at the scene for 30 to 45 minutes.

According to Palmer, the police patrol car had to come from Cambridge because all of the Huntly/Ngāruawāhia units were busy.

He said he was disappointed by police staffing levels in the town.

He said he was scared for the woman because of the way he had hit her.

Ngāruawāhia police received a report of an incident on Great South Rd about 8.45pm last night. Photo / Google

“I put it on Facebook so the community knows and they can help if they know her.

“Nobody should be hit in the face like that.”

Palmer had given a statement to police. He said police knew the woman’s identity, but understood officers were yet to locate her.

“They also remain deeply concerned for her well being and are looking for her.”

In a statement, Ngāruawāhia police said they received a report of an incident on Great South Rd about 8.45pm last night and police were dispatched about 8.46pm.

Inquiries were conducted soon after to locate the vehicle, including monitoring the area where the incident was reported and retrieving CCTV from the liquor shop.

The vehicle had since been recovered.

Asked what concerns police had for the woman’s safety and if anyone had been arrested, police responded: “Enquiries are ongoing to establish full circumstances of the incident. No arrests have been made at present.”





How to get help:





