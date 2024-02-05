Eighteen CCTV security cameras have been installed in Central Hawke's Bay thanks to a community-led campaign. Photo / Michael Craig

Eighteen CCTV cameras have been added to the Central Hawke’s Bay security network to make the streets of Waipukurau and Waipawa safer, thanks to a community-driven project that started nearly 10 years ago.

The project - which was championed by Lloyd Lawrence, a member of CHB Community Patrol at the time - formally launched in 2016 with the establishment of the CHB Community Security Trust.

More than $50,000 was raised towards the cameras, the last of which was recently installed, thanks to generous donations from the community.

Local police say the CCTV cameras, which are attached to private businesses and premises across the two towns, are monitored at the Waipukurau police station and have been instrumental in helping to identify offenders.

Sergeant Neil Baker - CHB officer in charge - said it was an “amazing asset”.

“We use the system every day to help solve crime and for a variety of investigations in our region.”

A morning tea was held at the Te Huinga Wai – the Knowledge and Learning Hub in Waipukurau to mark the instalment of the 18th camera and thank the trustees (Lloyd, Gerard Minehan, John Brans and Bodie Oliver, who worked pro bono) volunteers, such as CHB Community Patrol, and businesses Centralines, AoNet and Impact Alarms who supported the project.

Lloyd Lawrence pictured with Central Hawke's Bay Deputy Mayor Kelly Annand and Sergeant Neil Baker, back left, at a celebration of the CCTV project's completion.

CHB Deputy Mayor Kelly Annand thanked everyone involved.

“I was a brand new councillor when Lloyd came to council to talk about his dream to have these cameras in Central Hawke’s Bay. I remember thinking – yes, this is a great idea; it’s a no-brainer. But you don’t realise until you have been involved in a project like this, how long and committed you need to be to get things over the line,” she said.

“In addition to all the people and businesses who have supported this project, we extend a huge thank you to everyone who volunteers for community patrol and gives up their time to help keep our streets safer. This is community development in action and part of what makes our district such an amazing community to live in.”

Community patrol works Friday and Saturday nights and is looking for volunteers. If you wish to volunteer or make a donation, please contact Bruce Poole on 027 244 9090.