Cause of pollution that made dogs sick at Haumoana Beach in Hawke’s Bay discovered

Haumoana Beach, where the pollution was detected. Photo / NZME

Pollution blamed for making dogs unwell at Haumoana early last month is most likely to have come from the Hastings District Council wastewater outfall, the Hawke’s Bay Regional Council says.

It was reported on December 1, and the previous day Hastings District Council contractors were undertaking annual maintenance of the outfall which involves flushing of the structure.

It is a “consented activity” as part of maintaining the Wastewater Treatment Plant and outfall, the Regional Council said in a statement on Wednesday.

It says the contractors observed solid material discharging on the surface during the procedure, and testing of the substance confirmed the material was consistent with a discharge of animal by-products, aligning with a discharge from the Hastings District Council Wastewater Treatment Plant.

“While this type of discharge is consistent with wastewater treatment plant outfall maintenance, Hawke’s Bay Regional Council will be working with Hastings District Council to better manage maintenance work in the future to minimise the risk of future events,” the statement says.