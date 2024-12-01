A temporary walking track has been put in place to allow visitors to access the world-famous beach over the holiday season.
Sections of the 3.8km track were blocked by slips caused by extreme weather events, including Cyclone Hale and Cyclone Gabrielle last year.
Conservation Minister Tama Potaka officially opened the track today, saying it was an important step in the recovery of the tourism industry in the region following the devastating cyclones and Covid pandemic.
“To support the community and get the track open for this summer, we have delivered an initial solution for walkers,” Potaka said. “The second stage of development is intended to provide more resilient access to better withstand ongoing challenges from strong weather and land movement over the long term.”
The track was closed in February 2023 following Cyclone Gabrielle and has only been accessible by sea. There were up to 180 slips along its length, some of them historic and others caused by the storms.
The Department of Conservation (DoC) said in July that finding a way to traverse the worst landslide had been a challenge. A new boardwalk was built to reconnect undamaged sections of the track, and steps to the beach were also rebuilt.
DoC also said after reopening, it might have to advise visitors not to use the track when weather or geotechnical risks were considered too high.
Last month, it said progress on restoring the track had been made more difficult by tourists trying to access the beach on foot. Dozens of visitors were being turned away each day, and some had climbed over barriers to access the damaged path.