One person died following a two-vehicle crash in the Canterbury village of Castle Hill on Sunday.

Police were called to the crash in West Coast Rd shortly before 4.50 pm.

“Sadly, one person died at the scene,” a police spokesperson said.

Three people suffered serious injuries, and two others suffered minor to moderate injuries.

The road has since reopened, and the Serious Crash Unit is investigating the cause of the crash.