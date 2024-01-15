Golriz Ghahraman faces a third shoplifting allegation, school’s radical 40-thousand-dollar gamble to fix attendance and why public transport prices in Auckland are getting hiked in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald / AP / Getty

The victim of a fatal two-vehicle collision in the Canterbury village of Castle Hill on Sunday was a school librarian remembered for her “good humour and laughter”.

Sue Johnson, the librarian at John Paul II High School in Greymouth, was with her husband Ian, principal of St Patrick’s School in Greymouth, when they were involved in the crash on West Coast Rd, reported to police shortly before 4.50pm.

They were two of six people injured in the crash.

Three people suffered serious injuries, and two suffered minor to moderate injuries.

John Paul II principal Renee Hutchinson told the Herald this morning that Johnson will be “sadly missed”.

“Sue was known for her good humour and laughter,” Hutchinson said.

“Sue was a valued member of our staff who enjoyed working with our students in her role as librarian.

“She worked hard to make the library a safe and inclusive space for all students.”

The crash closed the road for several hours.

The police serious crash unit is investigating.