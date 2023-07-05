Police have charged a man with murder after the death of a man last month in Carterton.

Police have also released the name of the victim, 32-year-old Jamie Michael Gill of Masterton.

Police were called to Te Kopi Rd, east of the Wairarapa town, at about 9am on June 25 after a man was located deceased outside an address.

A 32-year-old man was previously charged with assault and has now been charged with murder.

He is due to appear in the Masterton District Court tomorrow.

“Police have now finished our examination of the Te Kopi St property,” said Miller who thanked the community for their assistance and patience during the extensive search.

“Inquiries into the incident are ongoing, and we would still like to hear from anyone with information that might assist our inquiries,” Miller said.

He asked that if you can help, to get in touch with the police by calling 105 and quoting file 230625/1483, or make a report online using “update report”.