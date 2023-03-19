A bathtub was among discarded items recovered by Nicholas Connop (right) and his clean-up crew. Photo / Nicholas Connop

Volunteers of a popular clean-up initiative in Whangārei marked Global Recycling Day by removing more than half a ton of rubbish along a pathway, including stumbling upon two stolen cars.

For Our Real Clean Environment (Force) contacted police after discovering the cars and a stack of tobacco shelves on Saturday, off Tawa Place in Otangarei that stretches to a sportsfield.

Love Whangārei Monthly Clean Up is carried out by a group of volunteers, led by Whangārei District Councillor Nicolas Connop and partner Karen Lee.

Connop said at their next clean-up on April 22, they would go to a location in Raumanga where 13 cars have been dumped which was not expected but was, unfortunately, becoming a bit common.

On Saturday, the volunteers picked up 520kg of rubbish and about 50kg of recycling and assorted salvage items from within the weeds and down the banks in Otangarei.

“It is always disappointing to see perfectly salvageable items dumped. So many items could be reused, children’s toys, furniture, and clothes rather than being thrown over the bridge.

“Why dump when paying it forward works just as well and benefits others too? We came to clear some mess that a previous renter had dumped over a fence prior to them leaving Whangārei. The weeds had overgrown the area so we had a bit of a surprise when discovering discarded items.”

Volunteers collected more than half a ton of rubbish and recycled materials during their monthly clean-up in Whangārei. Photo / Nicholas Connop

Connop said a car was beneath other disposed of items, including a stack of tobacco shelves. Police found a second car in the same location and confirmed both vehicles had been stolen.

“Rather disappointing as any leaking fluids from the cars could pollute the stream worse than it already is.”

He said the team started the clean-up by pulling out a huge pile of clothes and household items from one of the more recent dumpings.

“Lots of recycling was found and a small team were washing them as much as possible to take them to the recycling centre. Of the many buckets, only one had to be sent to the landfill.

“It’s always disappointing to find blue council rubbish bags down banks. Once they are paid for, they can be taken into the transfer stations free, or left on the side of the road to be collected.”

A fridge, shelves, a bathtub, a brass vase, children’s toys, a guitar, foam letters, glass bakeware and a walking frame were among the items found during the clean-up.



