Cars impounded by police after 'boy racers' caught in Hawke's Bay

Three cars were impounded by police after "boy racers" were caught in the Tuki Tuki Rd and Waimarama Rd area on Friday. Photo / NZME

Three cars have been impounded by police after hoons were caught in the Tuki Tuki valley, Hawke's Bay.

Police were called to reports of "boy racers" in the Tuki Tuki Rd and Waimarama Rd area about 9.50pm on Friday night.

"Three vehicles were subsequently impounded by police," a spokeswoman said.

Police said the drivers of the vehicles had also been summoned to appear in court, including one man who was issued a summons for sustained loss of traction.

A number of police cars were seen driving in the area of the incident with flashing lights about 11pm on Friday.