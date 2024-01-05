Police were called just after 4pm. Photo / NZME

Two people have died in a crash near Taupō and another person has been critically injured.

Emergency services are responding to two crashes in the Waikato region, one on Broadlands Rd near Taupō and another on State Highway 2 near Maramarua.

A police spokesman confirmed two people have died in the crash on Broadlands Rd and said the road would be closed “for some time”.

The crash was reported to police at 4.10pm and diversions have been put in place.

Traffic management was being put in place and motorists were asked to follow the directions of emergency services staff.

SH2 blocked by crash

The New Zealand Transport Agency said the eastbound lane of State Highway 2 between Monument and Dimmick Rds was blocked due to a crash.

“Please follow directions of emergency services in the area [and] consider delaying your journey or expect delays and possible diversions,” the transport agency said.

A police spokeswoman said it was a single-vehicle crash which had moderately injured one person and left two others with minor injuries. A tow truck had been called to remove the damaged car.











