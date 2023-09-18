Footage shows the campervan weaving across the road into blind corners between Aramoana and Port Chalmers. Video / Supplied

A careless campervan driver filmed driving erratically across two lanes between Aramoana and Port Chalmers has been forbidden from driving for the rest of his time in New Zealand.

On September 6, the campervan was filmed by a member of the public crossing the centre line into blind corners in Aramoana Rd.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said the campervan was returned to Christchurch Airport and the driver was tracked down by police with the help of the rental company.

The 44-year-old driver of the campervan was warned by police with regard to his driving and was forbidden from driving while in New Zealand.

The driver made a $500 donation to Hato Hone St John for reparations as he will be leaving New Zealand in a couple of days.

Police took into account the fact the campervan was returned and another person he was travelling with would be able to take over the driving duties.

The driver’s behaviour provoked shock and outrage after the video was shared social media.

One person said: “That was only luck someone didn’t have a head-on crash on those corners.”

“They are blind corners. That person is not fit to drive.”

Another said: “Unreal ... we had someone come ‘round one of those corners a few years ago on our side of the road head-on.”

