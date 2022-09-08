Erena Wylie wearing her Takahe earrings. Photo / Rosalie Willis

Creating stunning feather earrings made from recycled bike tires, Erena Wylie has found a lucrative market for her handmade earrings.

However, she is not your regular business owner.

Dealing with learning difficulties because of her Williams syndrome, Erena has started Eez Earrings to try to create an income for herself while enjoying a creative outlet.

Funding to start the project has come from the Ministry for Culture and Heritage's Te Tahua Whakahaumaru Creative Arts Recovery and Employment (CARE) Fund, which has enabled members of the Kāpiti Arts Studio to work on additional art projects.

Eez Earrings made by Erena Wylie. Photo / Rosalie Willis

The funding has enabled the studio to be open more often, start new projects and pay for resources to assist the artists in regularly showing their work.

Last month Kāpiti News did a story on Āwhina Andrew who achieved her dream of publishing a poem book.

Now, Erena's business has taken off with her feather earrings inspired by native birds for sale at Big Mac Slabs, Pataka, Māoriland Hub and Mahara iti.

She also has meetings at Zealandia and Aurora Arts and Gifts on Stewart Island lined up.

Starting out as a hobby making earrings for herself, Erena has plans to sell enough earrings to live off.

"I love wearing them, I try the new styles on when I make a new collection.

"The sales are going amazing, I've had lots of feedback from people, they're selling and selling at galleries."

Erena Wylie with her earrings. Photo / Rosalie Willis

With collections named after the tūī, takahē, kākā, kea and huia, Erena is extending her range to include kingfisher and kiwi-inspired earrings.

"I got inspired by different native birds as every native bird has a different feather.

"The kingfisher has all the psychedelic colours that stand out."

While she enjoys making the earrings and the money that comes from them, Erena said it's a long process.

"It takes quite a while by the time you mix the colours, try to get them the right colour, and sometimes it turns out different on the rubber.

"I add a gloss coat and on the huia feathers, I paint on the white tip.

"Attaching findings was a bit fiddly for me, but Becs [Rebecca Bond] showed me how to do it."

Earrings inspired by the kea. Photo / Rosalie Willis

Being mentored by Kāpiti Arts Studio co-ordinator and jewellery maker Rebecca Bond has enabled Erena to learn the process of creating and selling earrings from start to finish.

"I work with Erena on Mondays and each time we work on what's next for her earrings," Rebecca said.

"She creates her jewellery at her dining room table at home.

"When we get together we talk about where she's at, her next steps (goals) and how I can support her.

"The end goal is that she is completely independent and we are very close to reaching that goal.

"Anything she has trouble with or is unsure about, I show her how to do it and then she's away, she's a fast learner."

On weekends Rebecca takes Erena out to drop off earrings at Pataka and places that have called for more, and they have also done workshops at Te Papa together.

"We are so lucky in this town with all the wonderful people Erena interacts with as they are all so supportive, from the guys at Evo Cycles where she gets the bike tyres, to galleries, right down to the staff at Paper Plus where she does her posting.

"It really helps when Erena meets people, because she is an amazing saleswoman."

Erena has had great support from Steph Smith at Big Mac Slabs.

"Steph has been great, giving Erena lots of business advice and support."

Erena has made several sales, with her biggest sales to Pataka in Porirua and Māoriland in Ōtaki.

"I didn't realise how busy I would be, it's amazing how it picks up and then drops, and then picks up again," Erena said.

Erena has also enjoyed making pendant necklaces, but found they don't sell as well.

She has given earrings to local MP Barbara Edmonds and gave some to Kāpiti Mayor K. Gurunathan for his wife, who called her later to thank her for them.

"I got a call from Claire [Gurunathan] thanking me for the earrings, she really liked them."

Erena's earrings can be found at Big Mac Slabs, Pataka, Mahara iti and Māoriland Hub or you can contact her at erenajwylie@gmail.com.