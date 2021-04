Emergency services were called about the fire around 7.15pm on Wednesday. Photo / File

Firefighters have put out a caravan fire near Te Puke this evening.

Emergency services were called to the blaze on Manoeka Rd, west of the Bay of Plenty town, about 7.15pm, a police spokeswoman said.

A spokesman for Fire and Emergency New Zealand told the Bay of Plenty Times the blaze was minor and had been extinguished by 8pm.

The circumstances around why police had been called to assist Fire and Emergency New Zealand were not clear, the spokeswoman said.