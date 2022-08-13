Attention turns to the Prime Minister over bullying allegations, the plan that could see cars banned at certain times and the latest on a police ‘incident’ in South Auckland in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

A driver has escaped injuries after they hit a parked car then rolled their vehicle outside Sacred Heart College in Auckland on Saturday afternoon.

The curious crash happened about 5pm in Crossfield Rd in Glendowie, and resulted in the 2015 Kia Sorento SUV rolling onto its roof.

The driver's side window of the Kia was smashed out. Photo / Supplied

A police spokeswoman said the Kia crashed into a parked car before rolling.

A parked gray Range Rover could be seen to have been shunted into the back of a black sedan.

The Kia appears to have collided with the gray Range Rover before rolling. Photo / Supplied

Police and firefighters were called to the scene.

The driver was assessed by Fire and Emergency staff, but was unhurt and did not require hospital treatment.

Firefighters assessed the driver but they did not require treatment. Photo / Supplied

Photos from the scene show the driver's side window had been smashed out to free the driver.

The road was closed for a time after the crash.