A driver has escaped injuries after they hit a parked car then rolled their vehicle outside Sacred Heart College in Auckland on Saturday afternoon.
The curious crash happened about 5pm in Crossfield Rd in Glendowie, and resulted in the 2015 Kia Sorento SUV rolling onto its roof.
A police spokeswoman said the Kia crashed into a parked car before rolling.
A parked gray Range Rover could be seen to have been shunted into the back of a black sedan.
Police and firefighters were called to the scene.
The driver was assessed by Fire and Emergency staff, but was unhurt and did not require hospital treatment.
Photos from the scene show the driver's side window had been smashed out to free the driver.
The road was closed for a time after the crash.