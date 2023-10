A car has rolled on the Remutaka Hill Road. Image / Google Maps

A car has rolled on the Remutaka Hill Road. Image / Google Maps

A car rolled on the Remutaka hill this morning but no one was badly injured.

The single-vehicle crash happened about 7.20am on the Upper Hutt side of the summit, police said.

“While there are no significant injuries, part of the Upper Hutt-bound lane is blocked while the car is removed.”

Police warned drivers there would be possible delays during their morning commute.