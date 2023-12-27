Car rolls on Hawke’s Bay Expressway; one in hospital after arm stuck under vehicle

Emergency services attend an incident on Thursday morning involving a rolled vehicle on the Hawke's Bay expressway near central Hastings. Photo / Warren Buckland

Emergency services attend an incident on Thursday morning involving a rolled vehicle on the Hawke's Bay expressway near central Hastings. Photo / Warren Buckland

One person has been taken to hospital in a moderate condition after a car rolled on the Hawke’s Bay Expressway just before 7.30am on Thursday morning.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson confirmed one patient was taken to Hawke’s Bay Hospital in Hastings and was in a moderate condition.

Emergency services could be seen at the scene attempting to remove a person from a vehicle.

One lane appeared to be blocked as of 8.00am.

Fire crews helped a person who had their arm stuck after a vehicle rolled on the Hawke's Bay Expressway on Thursday morning. Photo / Warren Buckland

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson said the car had hit a lamppost and subsequently rolled.

“One person had their arm stuck under the car, so we extricated them.”

The incident comes at a time when many are starting to make their way in and out of the region for New Year’s plans.