Car ploughs through fence and hits house in Dannevirke

A woman is to appear in Dannevirke District Court following this crash on Swinburn St.

A driver who crashed through a fence and hit a house in Dannevirke's Swinburn St in the early hours of Sunday morning fled the scene.

Police were alerted to the single vehicle crash at around 1am.

The 32-year old woman initially left the scene but was arrested nearby and will appear in the Dannevirke District Court on Friday.

Police said the woman has been charged with dangerous driving, failing to stop or ascertain Injury, refusing to provide a blood sample, driving while disqualified and assaulting Police.

The house received damage to a window while the car and fence were extensively damaged.