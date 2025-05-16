Advertisement
Car ploughs at high speed through Nelson Alarms Security Systems building

Natasha Gordon
By
Live News Reporter·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

A Nelson-based alarm and security systems company shared a video of a suspected drunk driver slamming through its doors at full speed. Video / Nelson Alarms Security Systems
  • A suspected drunk driver crashed into Nelson Alarms Security Systems, causing significant damage and smoke.
  • Adrian Laing said he was told the driver was “significantly” over the alcohol limit and travelling at about 80km/h.
  • Police crews attended the scene on Parkers Rd, Tāhunanui.

An alleged drunk driver was caught on film ploughing through a security systems building at high speed, causing significant damage and creating thick plumes of smoke.

The Nelson Alarms Security Systems company shared dramatic CCTV footage of the driver ploughing through their doors.

The post said, “When we said ‘drop in any time’, this isn’t what we meant.”

Managing director Adrian Laing told the Herald that the incident occurred just before midnight last night.

A Nelson-based alarm and security systems company shared a video of a suspected drunk driver slamming through its doors. Photo / Nelson Alarms Security Systems
Laing said emergency services told him the driver was “significantly” over the alcohol limit and was travelling at about 80km/h.

“I was very surprised, the alarm company called and I jumped down to work.”

Laing said multiple police and Fire and Emergency New Zealand crews were in attendance.

“There was a lot of smoke ... neighbours were out on the road,” Laing said.

He said they had a late night securing the building and tidying up.

The post has gathered a number of comedic comments. One said: “Sure did choose the wrong building to slam into. CCTV all over it. It’s like your own advertisement to use.”

Another said: “Did they leave a note?”

Police said that at around midnight, emergency services received reports of a vehicle crashing into a commercial building on Parkers Rd, Tāhunanui.

Police responded and said they were speaking to the driver.

Hato Hone St John said they were notified at 11:56pm yesterday “but our assistance was not required”.

