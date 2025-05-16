- A suspected drunk driver crashed into Nelson Alarms Security Systems, causing significant damage and smoke.
- Adrian Laing said he was told the driver was “significantly” over the alcohol limit and travelling at about 80km/h.
- Police crews attended the scene on Parkers Rd, Tāhunanui.
An alleged drunk driver was caught on film ploughing through a security systems building at high speed, causing significant damage and creating thick plumes of smoke.
The Nelson Alarms Security Systems company shared dramatic CCTV footage of the driver ploughing through their doors.
The post said, “When we said ‘drop in any time’, this isn’t what we meant.”
Managing director Adrian Laing told the Herald that the incident occurred just before midnight last night.