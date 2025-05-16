A Nelson-based alarm and security systems company shared a video of a suspected drunk driver slamming through its doors. Photo / Nelson Alarms Security Systems

Laing said emergency services told him the driver was “significantly” over the alcohol limit and was travelling at about 80km/h.

“I was very surprised, the alarm company called and I jumped down to work.”

Laing said multiple police and Fire and Emergency New Zealand crews were in attendance.

“There was a lot of smoke ... neighbours were out on the road,” Laing said.

He said they had a late night securing the building and tidying up.

The post has gathered a number of comedic comments. One said: “Sure did choose the wrong building to slam into. CCTV all over it. It’s like your own advertisement to use.”

Another said: “Did they leave a note?”

Police said that at around midnight, emergency services received reports of a vehicle crashing into a commercial building on Parkers Rd, Tāhunanui.

Police responded and said they were speaking to the driver.

Hato Hone St John said they were notified at 11:56pm yesterday “but our assistance was not required”.

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.