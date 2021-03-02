Car on its roof after three-vehicle crash in Fenton St in Rotorua

A car is on its roof after a crash involving three vehicles on Fenton St.

A Rotorua Daily Post reporter at the scene said a black vehicle was on its roof and two other cars were damaged near the intersection of Malfroy Rd.

One of the damaged cars is from Watchdog Security.

Police with dogs were at the scene.

A police spokeswoman said two people allegedly left the crash scene on foot and two people had since been taken into custody.

A St John spokeswoman said one person with moderate injuries and two with minor injuries had been taken to Rotorua Hospital.

Scene of the crash on Fenton St. Photo / Andrew Warner

Fenton St was down to a single lane on each side of the crash.

A worker who was opposite the crash said he heard an "almighty bang" and rushed out to see if anyone needed help.

Oppies owner Michael Wuang said he was talking to his daughter on the phone inside his store when he heard a huge bang.

Wuang said it was amazing no one was seriously hurt.

"Oh my god this is crazy," Wuang said as he stood outside his takeaways looking at the crash scene.

A Grey St resident, who didn't want to be named, said she saw a police car "flying past her house" just before the crash happened

"Then I heard the crash from my house and came down to have a look ... mainly to check that everyone was ok."

Scene of the crash on Fenton St. Photo / Andrew Warner

The partner of a Watchdog Security officer hurt in the crash said he contacted her to let her know he had been in a crash.

"He told me I've got a bit of a bang on my head but it's okay, don't rush."

The woman said she was at home studying but got in her car and came to the scene.

"When I came down Malfroy Rd and saw a car on its roof I started panicking."

She said she saw her partner's crashed security car and ran towards it.

"But he wasn't inside he was being looked after by the ambulance."

She said her partner had been taken to the hospital because his head was bleeding and to get a check up.

A man, who didn't want to be named, said he and his daughter were shopping inside Countdown when about eight cops came rushing inside the supermarket.

"They swarmed the aisles and went down every single one of them obviously looking for them.

Scene of the crash on Fenton St. Photo / Andrew Warner

"There were five cop cars and a police dog outside and then they all came in and just swarmed the aisles. It felt out of it ... It was crazy I was just getting the veges and my daughter goes 'look at this'," he said.

An elderly man said he was on his daily walk from Seddon St to Victoria and up Malfroy Rd when he saw "cop cars going flat out".

"I thought to myself I'll come up and have a nosey". It's quite good I've been out now for an hour and a half and I'm usually only gone half an hour. I might as well, I've got nothing else to do."