Scene of a car fire on Coulter Rd. Video / Andrew Warner

Crews have extinguished a car fire in the eastern suburbs of Rotorua.

A Fire and Emergency NZ (Fenz) spokeswoman said the car was “fully involved” near the Te Ngae Rd and Coulter Rd intersection when crews arrived.

The fire-damaged car. Photo / Andrew Warner

Fenz was called about 8.30am.

A police spokesman said Coulter Rd was blocked and police were providing traffic management.