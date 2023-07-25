Car hits tree in Clive, truck rolls near Takapau in Central Hawke’s Bay

A truck that rolled near Takapau has closed one lane of SH2 traffic. Photo / Rachel Wise

A truck that rolled near Takapau has closed one lane of SH2 traffic. Photo / Rachel Wise

Emergency services are responding to an accident involving a truck on SH2, near Takapau.

Initial reports were that the truck had rolled about 10.35am and a rescue helicopter was enroute to the scene.

No reports on injuries or raod bloackages were immediately avaialble.

Meanwhile emergency crew had also attended a crash near Clive on Wednesday morning.

A police spokeswoman said police received reports of an incident on Valerie St, off Mill Rd, about 9.45am.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson said a car had hit a tree and firefighters were providing scene protection.

A St John spokesperson confirmed that one ambulance, a rapid response vehicle and an operations manager had responded, but directed further queries to police.

MORE TO COME