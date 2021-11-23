Car hits power pole, State Highway 2 closed in Wairarapa

Emergency services were called to the scene about 1.20pm. Photo / File

A section of State Highway 2 in Wairarapa is closed after a car hit a power pole.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency has advised the road is closed near the intersection of Hupenui Rd in Greytown.

Motorists are being told to allow extra time for travel and to use a detour via Martinborough.

Emergency services were called to the scene about 1.20pm.

A police spokeswoman said there were initial reports of one person being trapped and powerlines down on the road.

Powerco has been notified. Its website has reported an outage in the area affecting 79 properties.