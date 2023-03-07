Car hits pedestrian and power pole in Rotorua

Police were called to Devon St at 7.10am. Photo / File

A car has hit a pedestrian and a power pole in Rotorua this morning.

A police spokeswoman said police were called to Devon St at 7.10am.

“A car had collided with a pedestrian, as well as a power pole.

“Fortunately the pedestrian does not appear to have suffered serious injuries. The power company has been contacted to check the power pole and towing has been arranged for the car,” she said.

A Fire and Emergency spokeswoman said two fire appliances were sent to the scene briefly but were not required.



