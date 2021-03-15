Car Haulaways Limited fined $270,000 after worker falls to death

Car Haulaways Limited has been fined $279,000 and must pay reparation of $90,000 to the victim's family following a WorkSafe report. Photo / File

A company has been fined more than $270,000 after a worker fell three metres to his death.

In January 2019, the worker was transporting cars using a trailer he leased from Car Haulaways Limited.

He loaded a car onto the top deck of the trailer and while strapping the vehicle down, the wired-edge protection he was leaning against snapped and he fell to the ground below.

He later died in hospital as a result of brain injuries, a WorkSafe report said.

WorkSafe's investigations manager for South Island, Steve Kelly, said an investigation found there were two pieces of wire rope acting as a barrier around the trailer's top deck.

"Testing showed these ropes were severely corroded. Our investigation also found that limited space on the trailers meant that workers had to turn sideways and push up against the wire ropes when entering and exiting vehicles and strapping down the wheels.

Kelly said the business' incident register had recorded four falls from heights on trailers between 2017 and 2018.

Previous reports prepared for the business also highlighted the need for proper maintenance of the wire ropes.

"The risk was very much on the business's radar. They should have ensured that these wire ropes were inspected regularly and periodically replaced by a competent person to ensure they remained fit for purpose."

Car Haulaways Limited was ordered to pay a fine of $279,000 and reparation of $90,000 to the victim's family.

Edge protection must be inspected, maintained and routinely replaced to ensure it can effectively keep workers safe from a fall from heights, Kelly said.