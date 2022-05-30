Our 'out of date' surrogacy laws scrutinised, PM Ardern's trip to the United States rocked by Covid and the new names on the NBR rich list. Video / NZ Herald

A car went airborne and crashed into a Dunedin marae after its driver suffered a medical event behind the wheel.

Senior sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said the incident occurred while the 25-year-old man was driving through the carpark of the Kaikorai Rugby Football Club in Lynn St at 1.30pm on Saturday.

The man's foot became stuck on the accelerator.

He drove onto the field for about 100m before going over a bank.

The vehicle went airborne, cleared a set of flax bushes and crashed into the Arai Te Uru Marae.

The car came to a rest at the basketball court near the marae.

There was nobody else involved and the man suffered no injuries.

He was taken to hospital and forbidden to drive for medical reasons.

Later that night at 11.35pm witnesses called police after seeing a car crash into the fence at Bathgate Park School in South Dunedin.

The driver fled the scene and police are making inquiries, Bond said.

On Friday afternoon police checking speeds on the Southern Motorway stopped a 19-year-old man who was driving north into Dunedin at 155km/h.

The man admitted to the speed and said he was "being a dick".

He had his licence suspended for 28 days and will appear in court.