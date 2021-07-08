Car goes 200m down bank in Christchurch's Port Hills

Meanwhile, a car has fallen 200m off a bank in Christchurch's Port Hills.
Emergency services were called to the crash on Summit Rd at about 3.45am on Friday.
A Fire and Emergency NZ spokeswoman said two fire engines from the Woolston and Christchurch stations attended.
The person was not seriously injured and the incident has been left with police, she said.