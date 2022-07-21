A vehicle has plunged into a river on Christchurch's Colombo St this morning. Photo / George Heard

A car has plunged into a river on Christchurch's Colombo St this morning.

Emergency services were called to the incident at about 8.30am.

Spreydon fire station officer Corey Stewart said they arrived to find the car fully submerged in the Heathcote River.

He said crew members dived into the water to check if there was anyone inside but there was not.

"We had no way of knowing whose the vehicle is and where it has come from, all we know is that there is no one in it and that is the main thing.

"We're 100% confident there is no one in the car," he said.

Emergency services at the scene of the incident on Colombo St on Christchurch. Photo / George Heard

It follows days of heavy rain in Christchurch after a front made its way across New Zealand earlier this week.

MetService reported 80mm of rain fell from 9pm on Wednesday to 9am on Thursday.

The severe weather caused flooding across the city.