Car found in Napier's inner harbour believed to be stolen

Emergency services appeared to search the vehicle before having it towed. Photo / Paul Taylor

A car discovered in Napier's inner harbour on Friday afternoon is believed to be a stolen vehicle, police have confirmed.

A white car was spotted in the water about 1pm and resulted in a large emergency services presence rushing to the scene including police, ambulance and fire services.

Police could be seen wading into the water and appeared to search the waterlogged vehicle.

The vehicle was being towed out of the water on Friday afternoon. Photo / Paul Taylor

Police have since confirmed it was empty and believed to be stolen.

"Police received several calls about a vehicle in the water at that location, however, emergency services have determined that no one is [or] was in it," a police spokeswoman said.

The vehicle was being towed out of the water shortly after police attended.