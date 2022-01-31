A car has flipped on a main road in central Rotorua.
Police said they were called just after 10am when a car flipped on Amohau St.
The crash blocked both lanes near the intersection with Amohia St for a short period until the car was towed just after 10.20am.
A police spokesman said two people were in the flipped car but weren't hurt.
Police were investigating and talking to those involved.
A passerby said it looked like the car crashed into another parked car, near the side of the Farmers carpark.
She said it was a freaky sight so early in the morning but she was pleased no one was hurt.