The flipped car blocked two lanes of Amohau St.

A car has flipped on a main road in central Rotorua.

Police said they were called just after 10am when a car flipped on Amohau St.

The crash blocked both lanes near the intersection with Amohia St for a short period until the car was towed just after 10.20am.

A police spokesman said two people were in the flipped car but weren't hurt.

Police were investigating and talking to those involved.

A passerby said it looked like the car crashed into another parked car, near the side of the Farmers carpark.

She said it was a freaky sight so early in the morning but she was pleased no one was hurt.