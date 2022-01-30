Motorists are advised to avoid the area. Photo / Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency

A car has rolled north of Pukerua Bay and is blocking both lanes.

A police spokesperson told the Herald they received reports of the single-vehicle crash on State Highway 59 at 10.38am on Monday.

"It is unclear at this point how many people are involved or the severity of the injuries. Motorists are advised to avoid the area or choose an alternate route."

SH59 PUKERUA BAY - CAR ROLL - 10:55AM, MON 31 JAN

Due to a car roll, the southbound traffic is now BLOCKED north of Onepu Rd. Please plan your journey accordingly & avoid this area if possible. An update will be provided when the road status has changed. ^LZ pic.twitter.com/3lkdk7jgqq — Waka Kotahi NZTA Wellington (@WakaKotahiWgtn) January 30, 2022

A witness to the crash told the Herald the accident looked "pretty bad".

"A car has hit the bank and is on its roof ... it looked like people were stuck inside and construction workers nearby were trying to break the windows to get them out."

A second witness said the car was on its side with a man trapped inside as first responders tried to get him out.

"They've said the road will be closed for several hours."

A police spokesperson confirmed this, saying it was expected the road would be closed "for some time".

Diversions are in place using Grays and Paekakariki Rds and more information will be released later in the day.