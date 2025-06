A car flipped on its roof at the intersection of Blockhouse Bay Rd and Great North Rd in Auckland, delaying traffic.

Traffic at a busy Auckland intersection has been disrupted this evening after a car flipped on its roof.

Emergency services were called to the intersection of Great North Rd and Blockhouse Bay Rd about 8.20pm following a report of a single vehicle crash.

A Herald reporter at the scene said another car was damaged during the incident, but remained upright.

“Traffic has been stopped from going down Blockhouse Bay Rd.