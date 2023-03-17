Fire fighters and police are at the scene on Quay Street near Britomart. Photo / Andrew Stone

A person has died after a car burst into flames on a central Auckland street.

Firefighters and police are at the scene on Quay Street near Britomart.

A car has burst into flames on Quay Street in central Auckland. Photo / Andrew Stone

Avoid Quay Street! pic.twitter.com/I1IYKfKyNo — AK CC ResidentsGroup (@CityAklccrg) March 17, 2023

A police spokesperson confirmed officers were responding to the incident - reported at 11.40am.

“Police have confirmed one person has died in the Quay Str fire,” they said.

“FENZ have extinguished the fire and police have established that one person was in the car at the time of the fire, and this person has died.

“Enquiries are underway to establish the circumstances that led to the fire.

“Quay Street is expected to be blocked for several hours and people are asked to avoid the area.”

More to come.