Photo / Otago Daily Times

Two people are injured, one seriously, after a car hit a power pole on State Highway 1 in South Otago yesterday afternoon.

A police spokeswoman said the crash happened about 3pm between Waipahi and Wairuna, near the intersection with Whiteside Rd.

Power lines were down across the road as a result of the crash.

One person suffered serious injuries in the single-vehicle crash and another was moderately injured.