A house in Gonville has been extensively damaged in a crash. Photo / Bevan Conley

A driver fleeing from police in Whanganui has caused extensive damage after crashing into a house.

A spokeswoman said police signalled for a vehicle seen driving dangerously on Alma Rd around midday on Friday. It failed to stop and fled from police.

Staff did not pursue the vehicle and it was located a short time later, having crashed into a house on Alma Rd.

“The sole occupant of the vehicle has left the scene and has not been located by police at this time.”

Fire and Emergency NZ also responded to assist in turning off the gas main.

Police remain at the scene of the crash and inquiries are ongoing to locate the person involved.