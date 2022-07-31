Car crashes into Christchurch building - two injured; black ice warning

Fire, police and St John attended the accident. Photo / File

Fire, police and St John attended the accident. Photo / File

Two people have been injured after a car crash in central Christchurch.

The accident happened at 5.45am this morning.

Police say a car left the road and collided with the corner of a building on St Asaph St.

The driver and passenger in the car were both transported to hospital. It is not known how serious their injuries are.

No other vehicles were involved.

Black ice warning

Police have warned motorists to watch out for black ice after a string of crashes this morning.

Several vehicles have lost traction on the icy roads in Lincoln, southwest of Christchurch.

A single vehicle crash was reported on Boundary Rd at 7.15am.

Shortly afterwards, another single car crash occurred on Shands Rd.

Emergency services are in attendance, but police say there's no report of injuries at this time.