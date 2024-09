A car has crashed into the side of a building in the South Auckland suburb of Manurewa this evening.

A car has crashed into the side of a building in the South Auckland suburb of Manurewa this evening.

A car has reportedly crashed into the side of a building in the South Auckland suburb of Manurewa this evening.

St John said they responded to a car v building incident at around 8.40pm.

“One ambulance and one rapid response attended and treated one patient and transported one patient to Middlemore Hospital in a moderate condition.”

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said they received a call at around 8.30pm with reports of a car v building.