The crash was reported to police at 2.50pm.

Bruntwood Road and Victoria Road (SH1B) near Cambridge is blocked following a crash.

The crash involved two cars and was reported to Police at 2.50pm.

There are no reports of injuries.

Motorists are asked to take alternative routes while the intersection remains blocked.





