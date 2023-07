A car crashed into a gas main on Coote Rd, Bluff Hill, Napier, causing the road to briefly close as emergency services addressed the situation. Photo / Warren Buckland

A car has crashed into a gas main in Napier today, briefly closing Coote Rd on Bluff Hill.

Fire and Emergency shift manager Carlos Dempsey said there was a gas leak and emergency services were on the scene.

He said Coote Rd, which had since reopened, had been partially closed between Breakwater Rd and France Rd, but no residents were being evacuated at this stage.

The crash happened at 11.51am and police confirmed the road had reopened at 12.30pm.

MORE TO COME