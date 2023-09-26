A car and train have collided at the intersection of Heads Rd with Balgownie Ave and Kings Ave. Photo / Zaryd Wilson

A car and train collided at a rail crossing in Gonville on Wednesday morning.

The crash at the intersection of Heads Rd and Kings Ave/Balgownie Ave occurred around 9am.

A police spokeswoman said the two occupants of the car had minimal injuries.

A KiwiRail spokesperson said the locomotive was returning from Castlecliff where it had dropped off some wagons and would remain in place at the level crossing until it had been checked.

“We do not expect this to impact any train schedules,” he said.

