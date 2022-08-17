Hoodoo Gurus pictured from left; Rick Grossman (vocals, bass), Nik Reith (drums), Dave Faulkner (vocals, guitars), Brad Shepherd (vocals, guitars). Photo / Supplied

Selwyn Sounds is back on March 4, 2023, after the popular music festival was cancelled in 2022 due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Headling the event are legendary Australian rockers Hoodoo Gurus, along with Mi-Sex, Sir Dave Dobbyn, Gin Wigmore, Stellar*, Greg Johnson, and Blam Blam Blam featuring Don McGlashan, Mark Bell and Tim Mahon.

The concert series has expanded to the North Island, with a new Wellington festival - Hutt Sounds - and two Auckland shows in early March next year.

Promoter David Parlane said, "It has been a dream to welcome back a great lineup of Australasian talent and expand into the North Island for 2023".

Selwyn Sounds will go ahead on March 4, 2023. Photo / Geoff Sloan

The Hoodoo Gurus will return to New Zealand for the first time in over 20 years. They have hits such as What's My Scene, Like Wow - Wipeout!, Bittersweet, and 1000 Miles Away.

Frontman Dave Faulkner said they were thrilled to be coming back to New Zealand.

"Finally, we're coming to shake it down on The Shaky Isles. We were starting to think it was never going to happen," he said.

Parlane, together with Plus1 Touring, has introduced Hutt Sounds, a Sunday festival on March 5, 2023, from 2pm - 8.30pm.

It will be held in Upper Hutt at Brewtown - the home of craft beer and great food - and will feature the Hoodoo Gurus, Mi-Sex, Stellar*, Greg Johnson, and Blam Blam Blam.

Blam Blam Blam's Don McGlashan, Mark Bell and Tim Mahon. Photo / Supplied

The Hoodoo Gurus are booked to play two Auckland shows at Paraoa Brewing on the Whangaparaoa Peninsula on March 1, and the Powerstation in central Auckland on March 2.

Selwyn Sounds was first launched in 2017 and has since sold out every year. It has been held on the outskirts of Christchurch at the rural township of Lincoln.

In 2021, the event was cancelled due to the Omicron outbreak and the red light restrictions.

"It was a devastating loss, not only to the large events industry, but to the people who make Selwyn Sounds so successful," David Parlane said at the time.

All of last year's tickets have automatically rolled over to next year's summer's festival, and a $30 voucher has been placed into ticketholders' accounts to use for future events as thanks for their support.

Last year, Selwyn Sounds joined a long list of South Island Events that have been cancelled due to Covid-19, including Christchurch's Electric Avenue Music Festival, Nostalgia Festival, The Great Kiwi Beer Fest, South Island Wine and Food Festival, Warbirds over Wanaka, and the Bluff Oyster Festival.