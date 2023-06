The worker suffered moderate injuries, according to St John Ambulance crews.

An industrial worker suffered moderate injuries after getting caught in an industrial conveyor belt this morning.

Fire and Emergency volunteers from Rangiora and Oxford were called at 11.45am to Mill Rd, Oxford, but the man had already freed himself.

St John Ambulance, who are treating the worker, said it was an “industrial accident”.