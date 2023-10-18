An 18-year-old was listening to music while walking along a train track when he was fatally struck by a train. Video / ODT

An 18-year-old was listening to music while walking along a train track when he was fatally struck by a train.

Emergency services were called to reports of a person having been hit by a train on Mathias St, near State Highway 73, Darfield about 7.15am on Wednesday. The person died at the scene.

The teen was 18-year-old Shaun Reynolds. His sister posted a tribute to him on Facebook saying she was “broken” at her “beautiful” brother’s death.

A friend posted on Facebook saying he was “enjoying his life, early start to the day, tunes blasting and hit by a bloody train”.

“Things can change in an instant no matter how safe you feel in the circumstances.”

Reynold’s mother declined to comment.

A police spokesperson earlier said inquiries into the circumstances of what happened were ongoing.

A KiwiRail spokesperson said the collision was at a level crossing that had warning lights and bells.

More than $7 million was invested by Auckland Transport and the New Zealand Transport Agency for new automatic gates and hazard lights at 11 level crossings in Auckland after a raft of near-misses and deaths on the tracks.

In April 2017, 16-year-old Keenan Matthes accidentally crossed railway tracks in front of a train at the Metcalfe Rd level crossing in Ranui, West Auckland.

Since his death, his parents Presley and Karamea Matthes have been campaigning for all level crossings to be fitted with automatic gates throughout New Zealand.

