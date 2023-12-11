Canterbury head coach Marty Bourke is a new assistant coach with the Gallagher Chiefs. Photo / Chiefs Rugby Club

Canterbury head coach Marty Bourke is a new assistant coach with the Gallagher Chiefs. Photo / Chiefs Rugby Club

Canterbury head coach and former Hautapu player Marty Bourke will step into an assistant coaching role with the Gallagher Chiefs for the 2024 DHL Super Rugby Pacific season.

Bourke joins an experienced coaching group led by Clayton McMillan that includes All Blacks kicking specialist David Hill, Roger Randle, Nick White and Waikato head coach Ross Filipo.

For Bourke, coaching Super Rugby has long been an aspiration.

“Super Rugby is recognised as one of the pinnacles of rugby excellence, and to be given the chance to contribute to an already robust coaching group is an opportunity for which I am sincerely grateful.

“This season promises to be an exciting journey, and I will embrace the challenges it presents. I am eager to contribute to the team’s success and look forward to both learning from and adding value to the Chiefs family,” said Bourke.

A one-cap Bay of Plenty Steamers fullback, Bourke stepped into an assistant coach role for his former provincial side after plying his trade coaching club rugby.

From there, he took up a coaching role for Rugby United New York before returning to New Zealand to join Canterbury. After his first season as an assistant coach for the side, he was promoted to the head coach position before taking the team to the final.

Off the back of this success, Bourke was named as an assistant coach for the 2023 New Zealand U-20s. Later that year, Bourke’s Canterbury team made it to Bunnings NPC playoffs again, but bowed out to Taranaki in the semifinal.

“As we do with our players, we like to look after and develop the skilled individuals of our region,” Chiefs Rugby Club chief executive Simon Graafhuis said.

“As a Bay of Plenty local, having Marty’s expertise within our environment is a great fit. In [his] short time in the environment, he is fitting in like he has always been part of the Chiefs. We looking forward to seeing the benefit of his skill set on the team this season.”

The Gallagher Chiefs have begun their pre-season training for the 2024 DHL Super Rugby Pacific season.

Gallagher Chiefs coaching team:

Clayton McMillan – Head coach

Roger Randle – Assistant coach

David Hill – Assistant coach

Ross Filipo – Assistant coach

Nick White – Assistant coach

Marty Bourke – Assistant coach

